Alleged serial robber arrested in U.S. extradited back to Montreal to face charges

Montreal police say a man recently arrested in the United States, who they believe is responsible for a string of thefts in Quebec and Ontario, has been extradited back to Canada and will face criminal charges.

After being on the lam for several months, Hamid Chekakri, 47, was arrested in Atlanta, Ga., on March 31 with the help of U.S. marshals.

He is wanted for allegedly targeting seniors by befriending them before drugging and robbing them in a string of home invasions.

Several victims came forward in various cities, including Montreal, Sherbrooke and Ottawa.

Chekakri landed at Montreal's Trudeau Airport Wednesday at noon, accompanied by two Montreal police investigators.

He will be detained overnight and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to be formally charged.