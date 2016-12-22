The investigation into an alleged sexual assault committed by a Quebec politician is now in the hands of the province's criminal prosecutors.

It's the next step in deciding whether charges should be laid.

Prosecutors received an investigation report from Quebec police over allegations of sexual assault made by Alice Paquet against Gerry Sklavounos on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the provincial prosecution, René Verret, told CBC the file will be studied before there's a decision whether to charge Sklavounos.

Gerry Sklavounos was asked to leave the Liberal caucus after Paquet's allegations were first revealed. (Radio-Canada)

Crown prosecutors may meet with police and witnesses if necessary.

Alice Paquet first went public with the allegation during a vigil for Laval University sexual assault victims in October, but initially didn't name her alleged assailant.

She did the next day and recounted the alleged sexual assault which happened in 2015 when she was 19.

Gerry Sklavounos, the MNA for Laurier-Dorion, left the Liberal caucus after the accusation and took medical leave from the National Assembly. He's been on medical leave ever since.