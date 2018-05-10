Quebec Liberals turn to taxi mogul Alexandre Taillefer to run re-election campaign

High-profile Quebec entrepreneur Alexandre Taillefer has confirmed he will chair the Liberals' re-election campaign, saying he can relate to Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard's "progressive views."

In a tweet, he said it wasn't an easy decision, but he felt it necessary because of what's at stake.

Je confirme que je serai le président de la campagne électorale pour le Parti Libéral du Québec. Pas une décision facile mais elle s'impose par l'importance des enjeux. Les positions progressistes de Monsieur Couillard me rejoignent. Merci de commenter respectueusement. —@ataillefer

On Monday, Taillefer said he wouldn't be running in the Oct. 1 election but did say he would get involved in some way.

He will replace former premier Daniel Johnson, who held the same position during the 2014 election.

Couillard praised Taillefer as a man who is "part of today's Quebec" and said he will be a positive addition to the team.

"A young man who made his own business, who has been also socially very forceful in his points of view, fits very well with our party, which mixes economic development and social justice," the premier said.

And while Taillefer has previously said he was proud not to be affiliated with any political parties, Couillard said clearly, something has prompted him to change his mind.

Taillefer founded Téo Taxi, an app-based service that uses only electric cars, and bought out two of the main traditional taxi companies that operate in Montreal as well.

He built his fortune in the early 2000s in information technology. He owns Mishmash Media, which in turn owns the French-language current affairs magazine L'actualité and the cultural French-language magazine Voir.

He is managing partner of XPND Capital, a private equity firm, served as a dragon on Radio-Canada's version of the Dragons' Den television series, and sits on a number of boards of Montreal institutions.

According to Radio-Canada, Taillefer doesn't intend to quit any positions that have ties to the government, including his role as head of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal's board of trustees, because he isn't running for office.

Couillard echoed that sentiment, saying many people have chaired campaigns and didn't have to divest themselves of their various other interests.