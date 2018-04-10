Alexandre Coderre, son of former Montreal mayor, granted probation for fraud charges

Alexandre Coderre, son of former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty in September to four counts of fraud.

The 22-year-old was accompanied by both of his parents Tuesday to learn his sentence at the Montreal courthouse.

If Coderre abides by his release conditions, he won't have a criminal record.

"He's young, he pleaded guilty, he didn't have any prior record," said Judge Sylvie Durand.

She noted in her decision the "public humiliation" of the extensive media coverage surrounding the incident, due to the fact that Coderre was the then-mayor's son.

"Alexandre Coderre will carry this stigma for a long time," said Durand. "It will be enough to search his name on the web and have this incident come up and continue to embarrass him."

His defence lawyer argued that a criminal record would negatively impact his future and impede his ability to travel for work.

Coderre will also have to complete 240 hours of community service.

Between 2015 and 2016, Coderre paid for online services using a credit card. He later called the financial institution to report identity theft, saying he wasn't responsible for the purchases.

According to his lawyer, the fraud — which totalled nearly $16,700 — was spent on "chat" services while he was living with his parents in the borough of Montreal North.

His father, then-mayor, contacted police to report the identity theft, believing his son was a victim of fraud.

When the investigators met with him, Alexandre Coderre continued to lie, leading to the charge of mischief.

In September 2017, Coderre pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud less than $5,000 and one count of mischief.