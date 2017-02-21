Security is expected to be tight for accused mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette's court appearance at 9:15 in Quebec City this morning where the Crown will hand over its evidence to the defence.

Bissonnette, 27, was charged Jan. 30 in connection with the Quebec City mosque shooting that killed six men and wounded 19 others.

He faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm.

During his court appearance in January everyone in attendance — lawyers, journalists and members of the public — had to show identification before entering.

They also had to pass through metal detectors and were frisked.

The same procedure is expected to be in place this morning.

Brief appearance

The entire court appearance is being called a formality that won't last long, according to Bissonnette's lawyer.

"It will last maybe 10 seconds," lawyer Jean Petit told CBC's French-language service Radio-Canada.

Petit is expecting to receive the results of the police investigation before entering the courtroom.

He said that it's too early to say if he'll be requesting a psychiatric assessment of his client.

The purpose of such an evaluation would be to establish the accused's mental state at the time of the alleged offence in order to determine criminal responsibility.

Family didn't attend Jan. 30

When Bissonnette appeared before a judge the day after the mosque shooting, he kept his eyes fixed on the ground.

His lawyer spoke for him during the brief appearance.

Bissonnette's family did not attend.

Petit would not disclose what kind of conversations he'd had with Bissonnette or his family.

He also wouldn't comment on the conditions of his client's incarceration.