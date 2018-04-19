Alexandre Bissonnette terrorized an entire nation, Quebec City mosque leaders tell court

Two of the men who were at the centre of the chaos following the shooting at a Quebec City mosque last year say Alexandre Bissonnette's act struck fear in the hearts of all Muslims by targeting their place of worship.

The former president of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, Mohamed Labidi, spoke Thursday, on the seventh day of the sentencing hearing for the 28-year-old man.

Bissonnette has pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 29, 2017 shooting rampage.

Labidi said that while six men died and five were injured, "it is all Canadian Muslims who tasted this feeling of insecurity, of being targeted because of their religion."

Reading from a letter presented as evidence at the hearing, Labidi, 60, said the weeks and months that followed the shooting plunged the cultural centre's small team of volunteers into a whirlwind of government meetings, media requests and efforts to support the women left widowed by the attack and other victims.

Labidi said for some volunteers, the pressure became too much to bear.

Several members of the board of directors quit their duties, while the cultural centre's president at the time of the shooting, Mohamed Yangui, had to be hospitalized several times.

Labidi said "an act of hatred" left members of the Muslim community feeling helpless.

"He unfortunately was able to intimidate members of the Muslim community. Some even decided to leave the province after this tragedy," Labidi told the court.

Impact on Quebec society

Boufeldka Benabdallah co-founded the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in 1985, and he was recently re-elected as president, replacing Labidi.

He spoke of the impact the tragedy left on the site itself, once a place of gathering and peace.

"May I remind you you have killed these moments of brotherhood," Benabdallah said, addressing Bissonnette directly.

He said many worshippers no longer attend the mosque, out of fear.

"There was a fracture, one that we are trying to heal," he said.

​