Mosque shooter's high school teacher paints portrait of bullied youth at sentencing hearings

The man who killed six people inside a Quebec City mosque was described by his high school teacher as a lonely teenager who was bullied by his classmates "on a daily basis."

Lucie Côté was the first witness to be called by Alexandre Bissonnette's defence team, which began its sentencing arguments Monday morning.

Bissonnette pleaded guilty in March to six first-degree murder charges, in addition to six counts of attempted murder, after going on a shooting rampage on Jan. 29, 2017.

When she saw the face of her former student on her television screen, the day after his arrest, Côté said she started crying.

"I couldn't believe it," said Côté, who told the court she reached out to the legal aid team representing Bissonnette because a voice kept telling her, "I could have done more."

"I thought after everything Alexandre had endured, I should have done more to intervene," testified the 71-year-old, who taught Bissonnette French.

From being tripped in the hallway, to constant taunting inside her French class, Côté witnessed the bullying in two different schools Alexandre attended, in both Grade 8 and Grade 10.

The intimidation had however already started in primary school, she said she learned during a staff meeting.

'Code of silence'

During the years she knew Alexandre, from 2002 to 2006, other students who witnessed any acts of intimidation didn't intervene, Côté said.

"It was sacred," she recalled, which left her feeling helpless as a teacher.

She called on Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huo​t to have mercy on her former student.

"I'm asking you to leave him hope, which will allow him to work on his rehabilitation," Côté said.

She described his parents as stable people who were involved in his schooling, attending parent meetings religiously.

His twin brother was purposefully placed in different classrooms to try to encourage their autonomy.

One of Alexandre Bissonnette's defence lawyers, Charles-Olivier Gosselin, said he will present constitutional arguments to the sentencing judge, to avoid consecutive life sentences for his client. (Julia Page/CBC)

Marc-André Lamontagne, a psychology expert who assesses the potential risk dangerous convicts pose for reoffending, was the next person to step up to the witness box.

Lamontagne confirmed Bissonnette had told him about being bullied in school. His testimony, reviewing Bissonnette's extensive mental health history, will continue Monday afternoon.

The judge must decide if Bissonnette will receive consecutive sentences, which would mean up to 150 years in prison.

His legal team is hoping he receives concurrent sentences, which would see him eligible to apply for parole after 25 years.