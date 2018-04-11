The lawyers defending Alexandre Bissonnette want their client to be eligible for parole once he's served 25 years behind bars.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty on March 28 to the first-degree murders of six men after going on a shooting rampage on Jan. 29, 2017, inside a Quebec City mosque. He also pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder.

Also Wednesday, before the sentencing hearing, Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huot will render his decision on whether images captured on surveillance cameras inside the mosque the night of the deadly shooting.will be released.

A media consortium, which includes CBC News, is requesting access to the series of images.

Jean-François Côté, the lawyer representing the seven media outlets, said there is no intention to publish the video in its entirety but argued it was important to have access to the images, based on the public's right to transparent information.

Even if Justice Huot rules in favour of the media's request, the Crown could decide to withdraw the video from its list of evidence to prevent its publication altogether.

'Death by incarceration'

Lawyers will be presenting their sentencing arguments over the next three weeks to determine a sentence for the six first-degree murder charges to which Bissonnette pleaded guilty in March.

A first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence, with no eligibility for parole for 25 years.

However, Bissonnette is facing the possibility of never being released from prison, if he is handed six life sentences back-to-back with no chance of parole.

Lawyer Charles-Olivier Gosselin wants his client to serve his six life terms all at once, instead of consecutively.

The six victims of the Quebec Mosque shooting, clockwise from left: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Ibrahima Barry, Aboubaker Thabti and Khaled Belkacem (CBC) If ​Justice Huot chooses consecutive sentences, Bissonnette will have received the harshest prison sentence in Canadian history since the abolition of the death penalty in 1976 — 150 years behind bars with no chance of parole.

This would not have been an option before 2011, when Stephen Harper's Conservative government passed a controversial law allowing for consecutive sentences in the case of someone convicted of multiple murders.

Gosselin intends to challenge the constitutionality of the article, based on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms which protects Canadians against "cruel and unusual" punishment.

In a letter of intent delivered to Huot and the Crown last week, the defence argued not allowing Bissonnette to hold onto the "hope" he will one day be released from prison would deny him the right to human dignity and would amount to "sentencing him to death by incarceration."

Furthermore, Gosselin plans to oppose the possibility of a 50-year period before parole eligibility, based on the argument that this would rob Bissonnette of any chance at rehabilitation, a fundamental aspect of Canadian law.

Alexandre Bissonnette's defence lawyer, Charles-Olivier Gosselin, said he will present constitutional arguments to the sentencing judge, to avoid consecutive life sentences for his client. (Julia Page/CBC) "The impact of this kind of sentence would be disproportionate to what is reasonable, to the point where Canadians could consider the sentence to be odious and intolerable," Gosselin wrote.

Bissonnette will also be sentenced on six counts of attempted murder. Forty people witnessed him fire bullets at worshippers gathered inside the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, five of whom were severely injured.

After the guilty plea was entered, Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques said he wouldn't disclose any information before the sentencing hearings take place.

"We will limit ourselves to say the [Justice] Ministry will demand a sentence that reflects the magnitude of the crime committed," Jacques said.

Bissonnette's trial was initially expected to last several weeks but was unexpectedly cut short when he entered a guilty plea, surprising many after he had initially pleaded not guilty on all charges.