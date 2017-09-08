A leader of the Quebec City mosque targeted in a deadly shooting last January says waiting for Alexandre Bissonnette to have his day in court is painful — and families are "sick and tired" of waiting.

Quebec prosecutors handed over more evidence today against Bissonnette, the man accused of killing six men earlier this year at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

Prosecutor Thomas Jacques said there is a "marginal" amount of evidence to be given to Bissonnette's defence lawyers so they can prepare their case.

In May, Quebec Court Judge Jean-Louis Lemay warned the Crown about the Supreme Court's Jordan ruling, which places strict limits on trial delays, as all the evidence in Bissonnette's case had not yet been disclosed.

Bissonnette, 27, appeared gaunt and wore a grey sweatshirt during his appearance at the Quebec City courthouse, which lasted about 15 minutes.

Boufeldja Benabdallah, the co-founder of the mosque, told reporters outside that it will be impossible for the families of the victims to heal as long as Bissonnette has not been tried.

"They don't know how legal proceedings take place, and they're not involved in the process," said Benabdallah.

"Their children are having problems in school. Some are still trying to make ends meet, and there is support (for the victims and families), but their hearts and minds are in turmoil because there is no resolution."

Bissonnette faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm in the attack.

He is due back in court Oct. 2.