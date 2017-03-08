When Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey hit the pinnacle of his career last Sunday, he held up his skis like a guitar and began strumming in the air in celebration.

But few people at home were watching his wild joy when he won the 50-kilometre freestyle at the world championships in Lahti, Finland. No Canadian broadcaster had picked up the event.

Such is the life of a world champion athlete.

"In Canada, you are trying to watch some sports on TV, and all you can find, other than hockey, you know, you're gonna be watching darts and poker," Harvey told CBC's Daybreak.

Alex Harvey, who won the 50-kilometre freestyle race at the cross-country skiing world championships last Sunday, said except for hockey, winter sports are 'never on TV.' (Adam Ihse/TT via Associated Press)

His own father, the former Olympian skier and cyclist Pierre Harvey, told the the French-language newspaper le Devoir that he watched his son win cross-country skiing's marquis event online — carried not on a Canadian website but on the website of a European broadcaster.

'No wonder we're getting more and more obesity with young kids. There is nothing that excites them to go out and play.' - World champion cross-country skier Alex Harvey

Because of the time difference, Harvey acknowledges that it is not often practical for broadcasters to carry most skiing competitions in Europe live.

Many take place in what is the middle of the night in Canada. His own championship event last Sunday began at 7:30 a.m. ET.

However, Harvey said winter sports in general are poorly covered by broadcast media, and he believes that has social consequences.

"No wonder we're getting more and more obesity with young kids. There is nothing that excites them to go out and play," he said.

"It's hard to try a sport that you've never seen … never heard about."

"You're just going to stay home and play with your Xbox," he said.

The 1994 gold medalist in moguls, Quebec's Jean-Luc Brassard, agrees with Alex Harvey's assessment that there should be more opportunities to watch sports other than hockey on TV. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Jean-Luc Brassard, who won a gold medal in moguls at the 1994 Winter Olympics, is backing Harvey's call for more opportunities to view sports beyond hockey.

"Other sports exist," he said.

He said he is giving up his own cable subscription because he is so frustrated with what is on offer on the 13 sports channels he now has.

"There was absolutely nothing that interested me. There was nothing that sought out my interest," he said.

He said Canadian broadcasters should offer coverage of more sports, but simply put it online.

"Television is going to die with the current viewers."

Lots of content, says CBC

Jeff Keay, the CBC's senior director for business and strategic planning, said the public broadcaster is deeply committed to covering high performance amateur sports, both on television and online.

He said this season the CBC has broadcast between five and eight hours or more of sports each weekend, as part of its Road To The Olympic Games initiative that launched last October.

Keay said the CBC is consciously providing coverage of amateur Canadian athletes in the lead-up to the 2018 Olympic Games so that people will be familiar with them when the games begin.

"There is a lot of content available," he said, including curling, figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, luge, bobsled and skeleton. "It's probably on the order of hundreds of hours."

The CBC does not have the rights to cover every event, he said. But when footage is available, the public broadcaster does its best to place highlights and story updates on weekend television shows — as it did with Harvey's winning race — as well as on social media and on the CBC website.



"We will have Alex's final World Cup race on the March 18–19 weekend as we have worked hard to acquire that race," he said.