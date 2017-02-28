Alan DeSousa, the borough mayor of Saint-Laurent who was vying to represent the federal Liberals in an April 3 byelection, now says he won't be running.

He's expected to announce the party told him he cannot run to represent the Saint-Laurent riding at a news conference this afternoon.

The Canadian Press is reporting that the Liberals' green light committee, which reviews candidate applications, rejected DeSousa's candidacy.

The committee does background checks and looks into the person's financial history and other ethical issues or concerns, among other things.

Former provincial Liberal minister Yolande James and Marwah Rizqy, a tax law professor, are also running for the position.

The seat was left vacant by Stéphane Dion, who left politics after he was shuffled out of cabinet in January.

Dion announced he is taking on the dual role of ambassador to the European Union and Germany.