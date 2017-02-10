The mayor of Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, Alan DeSousa, confirmed his candidacy Friday for the Liberal party nomination in Saint-Laurent.

He is the first person to officially announce his candidacy although Radio-Canada sources have confirmed former provincial immigration minister Yolande James and tax expert Marwah Rizqy will be announcing their candidacy shortly.

DeSousa stressed his deep understanding of the Saint-Laurent riding and its issues.

He has been in politics there for 27 years.

"It's serious and it's grassroots-based, with people in the community," DeSousa said in a news conference Friday afternoon.

The Saint-Laurent seat was vacated when veteran MP and former foreign affairs minister Stéphane Dion left politics to accept the position of ambassador to the European Union and Germany.

DeSousa said the sudden vacancy is the reason why is he turning towards federal politics.

"We have an opening here in Saint-Laurent," he said. "This is not something I sought. This is just something that happened."

A byelection is expected in the coming months but a date has not yet been set.

​2 candidates not officially announced

James and Rizqy have not officially announced their candidacy.

Last week, James had reportedly been approached by the federal Liberal Party to run in an eventual byelection.

The lesser known candidate, Rizqy had put her candidacy forward in 2015 in Hochelaga. She lost by 500 votes to New Democratic Party candidate Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet.