A former Quebec provincial police officer facing sexual assault charges was recently found dead in his home in Rimouski, Que., the coroner's office confirmed Wednesday.

Alain Juneau, 56, was found dead on Jan. 1 and the coroner is now investigating the cause of his death.

Juneau had been charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon after a Montreal police investigation earlier this year into complaints by Indigenous women in Val d'Or and other communities in northern Quebec.

The charges stemmed from Juneau's time as a Sureté du Québec officer in the remote town of Schefferville on the Labrador border in the 1990s.

He was also due back in court this month in Matane, located close to 100 kilometres east of Rimouski, to answer to another charge of sexual assault in an incident that occurred in 2006.