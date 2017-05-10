A man who was arrested while delivering sandbags to a flooded area in Montreal's West Island after police officers repeatedly told him it was dangerous has been charged with obstruction of justice after appearing in Quebec court in Montreal by video conference on Wednesday.

"They arrested me for helping my neighbours," Alain Furlano said, before the presiding judge cut him off.

In court, ​Furlano declined help from legal aid and refused to agree to the condition that he not return to his house without police accompaniment. He will stay behind bars until his bail hearing on Thursday.

Furlano tells judge: "I'm human. I'm a free man on free land" — @Steverukavina

On Tuesday, Furlano was detained overnight after Montreal police say they warned him several times that it was risky to put down sandbags to reinforce a dike at the intersection of Gouin Boulevard and 5th Avenue in the Roxboro neighbourhood, one of the areas in Quebec hardest hit by flooding.

Police said the sandbags could impact the flow of water and erode the soil underneath nearby train tracks, which could in turn make them unsafe and possibly lead to an accident.

Furlano was taken into custody Tuesday shortly after he was told by police he wouldn't be permitted to continue taking the sandbags in his pickup truck down the street. The exchange between Furlano and police was captured on video.

The video shows a police officer telling Furlano that he had been allowed to make three trips to drop off sandbags but warning that if he returned with more and continued to block traffic, he would be arrested.

The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro has been battling flooding since last week. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

While Furlano sat in his pickup, an officer explained that they didn't want to impede him from helping others, but that they couldn't allow him to continue because the location where the sandbags were being dumped posed a safety risk.

However, Furlano arrived again minutes later, where another verbal altercation followed as Furlano continued to yell at officers and said that he wanted to help residents affected by floodwaters.

Furlano then got out of his truck and started to unload more sandbags. Officers then intervened and arrested him.

More harm than good?

Some Roxboro residents on 5th Avenue whom Furlano was trying to help say they support him and commend his efforts to assist flood victims.

Neighbour Martin Boisvert claimed it was "ridiculous and insane" that police arrested Furlano, as he was trying to help those in distress.

Montreal police placed Alain Furlano under arrest on Tuesday. (CBC)

A demonstration is planned for this weekend to protest against Furlano's arrest. However, one risk-management expert said that there needs to be co-ordination and clear communication between local authorities and volunteers before citizens take help into their own hands.

"This help is obviously very important to many residents who need help to protect their assets," said Michel Doré, former deputy minister of civil security for Quebec.

"However, there is a challenge to ensure not only a good co-ordination and making sure that this help actually assists rather than hinder the required course of action and also ensure the health and safety of those volunteers."