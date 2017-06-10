A 19-year-old was shot and killed by police in the northern Quebec village of Akulivik, after stabbings that killed three people and injured two others, provincial authorities said Saturday.

Among the fatalities is a child believed to be around 10 years old.

The 19-year-old suspect broke into three homes in the remote Nunavik community of 500 residents early Saturday morning, said Quebec's independent investigations bureau (BEI), which investigates police-involved shootings.

They said police there located the man as he was trying to break into a fourth home in the small village, located about 1,700 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police shot the suspect first in an effort to neutralize him. They shot again, this time fatally, when the suspect moved towards the officers, according to a news release issued by the BEI.

The BEI said the other two stabbing victims are in critical condition.

A team of investigators has been dispatched to Akulivik by the bureau. They are expected to arrive this evening.

It is not clear from the BEI news release which police force responded to the shooting. Quebec provincial police will take over the investigation into the stabbings.