There are no roads connecting neighbouring villages across Quebec's vast northern region, but after word spread of the tragic events that left four dead over the weekend in Akulivik, friends and relatives flew in from all over.

Mususie Ainalik, father to one of the victims and uncle to two others, lives in a neighbouring town, but came to be with family.

"I came to give support, but instead they ended up supporting me," said Ainalik, in an interview in Akulivik, about 1,700 kilometres from Montreal.

By Wednesday, many were returning home, including Ainalik.

It's been five days since the village of about 600 people awoke to find bodies in their street and on their doorsteps, and there are still no easy answers for why a gentle 19-year-old turned on his family with a knife.

The investigation by authorities from southern Quebec could take months, but everyone in Akulivik knows what happened.

Early Saturday, after a night of drinking, Illutak Anautak, 19, turned on his family with a knife, stabbing his aunt and her partner, his two cousins, and one of his uncles.

His aunt and one of his cousins, a four-year-old, survived. But his uncle Lucassie Anautak, his aunt's partner, Eli Qinuajuak, and 12-year-old Putulik Anautak, all died. Anautak himself was shot dead by police.

It's believed that after a night of drinking, Illutak Anautak, 19, turned on his family with a knife, stabbing his aunt and her partner, his two cousins, and one of his uncles. (Illutak Anautak/Facebook)

"We received condolences and prayers from all over the world, which helps us a lot for healing," said Akulivik regional councillor Eli Aullaluk.

The home where most of the violence took place is about a 10-minute walk from the municipal offices.

Neighbours say the 19-year-old entered his aunt's home Saturday morning, while the family was sleeping, and started stabbing.

Children play outside in Akulivik, a northern Quebec village of roughly 600 people. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

On Wednesday, a large yellow dump truck sat parked in front of the home while neighbours emptied out garbage bags, a couch and a mattress.

A few metres down the street, two workers used a high-pressure hose to wash bloody footprints from the road.

Twelve-year-old Putulik Anautuk had tried to run away, but he ended up collapsing on the pavement not far from his house.

As Akulivik tries to return to normal, two workers hose down the pavement where a 12-year-old boy died metres from his home. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

For those who knew Illutak Anautuk, either in passing or as a close friend, the violence was completely out of character.

It's known that Anautak had a difficult childhood — his mother was beaten and killed by her boyfriend, and his older brother killed himself.

But friends say if Anautak was struggling, he kept it hidden.

Niali Aliqu says she doesn't have the answers, all she knows is that Illutak Anautak seemed like a gentle young man. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

"He seemed like a normal young man," says Niali Aliqu, who remembers Anautuk when he was a young boy in the village.

"All I can say is that he was a gentle young man to me. I don't know why he did that. I don't have the answers."