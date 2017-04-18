An Air Canada flight landed safely at London's Heathrow Airport after losing a wheel before takeoff in Montreal.

Flight AC833, an Airbus A330, was carrying 294 passengers, according to Air Canada spokesperson Isabelle Arthur.

She said preliminary information shows that the wheel separated from the plane while it was taxiing down the runway at Trudeau International Airport. It was unclear whether the pilot had known about the missing wheel prior to takeoff.

Arthur said because the landing gear has eight wheels, a missing one didn't cause any issues.

The plane is being repaired, Arthur said.

In February, an Air Canada flight featuring the same kind of aircraft, an Airbus A330, was grounded while preparing to depart from Brussels Airport due to damage to its wheels.