An Air Canada flight from Brussels to Montreal had to be grounded after a problem with one of the aircraft's wheels became apparent during takeoff.

John Reber, a spokesperson for the airline, said that Flight AC833, an Airbus A330 with 179 passengers scheduled to depart Sunday, sustained damage to its wheels while preparing to depart from Brussels Airport.

"The takeoff was safely halted, and passengers deplaned normally so that the aircraft can be inspected and repaired," he said in an email.

According to passenger accounts, the plane taxied to the runway, but the pilot aborted takeoff shortly after accelerating, gradually stopping at the end of the runway.

The aircraft was met by fire crews and buses to shuttle passengers back to the terminal.

Reber said the majority of passengers will fly to Montreal on Monday, while the remaining passengers will be rerouted on other flights.