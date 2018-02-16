The provincial government says it will allow parents to accompany their children on medical evacuation flights after repeated calls to end the practice of airlifting them alone.

Earlier this month, two leading Canadian pediatric associations urged the Quebec government to lift its policy. In January, a group of Montreal pediatricians did the same.

The policy often affects Indigenous children, transported from northern Quebec to hospitals in Montreal and Quebec City.

In 2016, a total of 146 children were transported from the Cree Territory of James Bay to the Montreal Children's Hospital, while 146 were transported from Nunavik. Others are taken to Sainte-Justine Hospital or to hospitals in Quebec City.

While it is unclear how many children were flown without a family member, doctors said the number is considerable.

Health Minister Gaétan Barrette says what's pushing him to change the regulation is the human factor.

"A child who is stressed, like an adult who is stressed — it could worsen their health situation," he said.

Two of the province's three air ambulances are equipped with an extra seat to fit a parent. A third plane is an older model and Barrette says retrofitting it to add an extra seat could put it out of service for a year.

The government requires federal approval before going ahead with the work.