Police arrest 5 men in Ahuntsic after shooting injures 2

Montreal police have arrested five men after a shooting took place in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood.

The SPVM said gunshots were heard just before 5:30 p.m., Saturday, on Place de la Colombière, near the corner of Christophe-Colomb Avenue and Louvain Street East.

Two men involved in the incident brought themselves to hospital with bullet wounds to their lower bodies that were not life threatening, police said.

They were arrested alongside another man, who accompanied them to hospital, but was not injured himself.

Two other men were arrested at the scene of the shooting. These men didn't have any bullet wounds, but one hurt his ankle and shoulder after he attempted to flee, police said.

It remains unclear what the link is between the five people who were arrested.

Police investigators will meet with the men as they try to determine what happened exactly.