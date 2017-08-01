Residents on Cousineau Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville have found their homes flooded once again, after 45 minutes of heavy rainfall Monday caused the sewers to overflow in the exact same area where flooding last spring caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

Many are still waiting for government assistance to start work repairing basements, which are now water damaged anew.

"How are we going to renovate if the problem is ongoing?" said Juan Ramirez. "The sewers are too small. The water level at the river is still raised."

Cousineau Street resident Juan Ramirez says the street's sewers are too small and overflow regularly. (Radio-Canada)

Ramirez says giving homeowners funding to help with repairs is not good enough when the flooding recurs a few times a year.

"Yesterday, in 45 minutes, it was a disaster. Imagine if it rained for a whole day," he said.

He's calling on Montreal's mayor to get involved.

"Denis Coderre came here and made a big show this spring. I'm asking him to come back — and this time, with a solution."

City offers sandbags, no solutions

Ajaz and Arsalaan Quazi say houses on this street flood year after year. (Radio-Canada)

According to Ajaz Quazi and his son Arsalaan, the city is well aware of the problem.

The Quazis' home is in a low-lying area, and the city has an agreement with the family to try to help alleviate its flooding problem.

Each year, the city installs sandbags and concrete blocks on Cousineau Street in front of Quazi's house. The city has also agreed to compensate Quazi should he choose to reconfigure his sloped driveway and replace it.

Quazi says despite the blocks and sandbags, the water is still reaching his house.

"It isn't keeping the water from coming in," said Ajaz Quazi. "I pay $2,800 in insurance each year, not even counting financial loss or the smell."

Quazi's basement is once again filled with water and is unusable. He says despite the recurring problem, the city hasn't made a move to change things.

The Quazi family's basement is unusable after the latest flood. Many families are still waiting for government aid to start work on repairing their water-damaged property. (Radio-Canada)

"Every year, they say they will fix it, but they don't. No one will take responsibility."

Two separate issues, says city

A spokesperson for the city of Montreal said in a statement that the onus is on residents to have a special backwater valve installed in their basements and to ensure it's working properly.

Anik de Repentigny said that the city's 311 information line didn't receive any calls from residents regarding the brief storm and that a municipal inspector confirmed Tuesday morning that the flooding was caused by sewer backup.

The city's statement went on to note that this week's flooding was caused by sewer overflow, unlike the spring flooding which was caused by unusually high water levels on the Rivière des Prairies.

"This is a separate issue that does not concern the municipal sewer system," de Repentigny wrote.

The city councillor for Ahuntsic-Cartierville and vice-president of the city's executive committee, Harout Chitilian, told CBC that the sewer system works fine under normal circumstances and that additional measures are being put in place.

"We are tackling the issue of these exceptional rainfalls head on," he said. "The city has a massive infrastructure project to install five retention infrastructures across the city."

Chitilian predicts that these water retention basins will improve drainage, with one being installed in the Cartierville area.