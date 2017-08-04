Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen wants to dissuade asylum seekers from fleeing the U.S. to seek refuge in Canada.

In an interview Friday on CBC Montreal's Daybreak radio program, Hussen said while irregular crossings at Canada's borders with the U.S. aren't a new phenomenon, the practice is not something this country is promoting.

"We discourage people from conducting irregular crossings of our borders," he told CBC. "It's not safe, it's not something that we want people to do. We want people to claim asylum in the first country that they're in, which in this case is the U.S."

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Ahmed Hussen speaks during a news conference in Ottawa. Hussen said that Canada is discouraging illegal border crossings by asylum seekers. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The number of asylum seekers, most of them Haitian, entering the country illegally near the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. border crossing has tripled in the past two weeks, from 50 a day to 150 a day, according to the Quebec government.

It's believed they may be flocking to Canada before the special status granted to Haitians by former U.S. president Barack Obama in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake is withdrawn in January.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has threatened to put an end to temporary protected status for Haitians, which would mean those who were covered by the program would be deported.

Hussen says Haitians should stay in the U.S. and apply there for refugee status. Canada already permits deportations to Haiti.