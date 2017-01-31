After Quebec mosque attack, thousands gather across Canada in solidarity

Independently organized vigils held to show support for Muslim community

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Montréal

Partly Cloudy

-17°C

Québec

Mostly Cloudy

-16°C

Longueuil

Clear

-16°C

Mirabel

Mainly Clear

-21°C

Sherbrooke

Cloudy

-18°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss