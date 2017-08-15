Hundreds of asylum seekers are still crossing into Canada daily from the United States at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., border.

The Canadian Border Agency said last Friday that as many as 1,200 people were waiting to be processed.

The camp, assembled by the Canadian Armed Forces, is made up of military-grade tents with floors, lighting and heating.

The aerial video, gathered by a Radio-Canada drone on Monday, shows the rows of tents set up off of Highway 15 just north of the border.

Aerial footage from Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. border0:39

The Canadian Red Cross has taken over logistics of running the tent village by providing beds, food, hygiene kits and medical help to the migrants.

In the past few weeks, about 3,000 people, the majority Haitian, have crossed on foot in recent weeks in an attempt to gain refugee status.

The influx has been so great the Armed Forces have built two temporary shelters with electricity and heating near the border, with a third planned that would bring the total capacity to 1,200 people.

Canadian Army assembles tents at Quebec border0:17

Once the refugee claimants, many of them Haitian nationals, are detained and processed, most go on to seek temporary housing in Montreal as their applications are considered.

