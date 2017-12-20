A Quebec City woman is using an advent calendar to spread the holiday spirit. Instead of a chocolate, you get a piece of a story revealed, a day at a time, between Dec. 1 until Christmas Day.

Anouk Breton, the woman behind Noël dans St-Jean-Baptiste, has created the customized calendar. When you open each little paper door, an address is revealed — a different one each day.

Walk to that address, and you'll find posted on a planter box or in the window of the ornate wooden door so typical of the historic neighbourhood a short segment of a story.

The idea is that the story is so compelling, you will wander through the neighbourhood to track down each successive door and find out what happens next.

"I didn't know my neighbours very much, and I wanted to find a way to get them together and create a little magic.I thought it could be fun to see people in the street reading a story," said Breton.

Multimedia artist Marie-France Tremblay designed and printed the advent calendars in many different colour combinations. They are posted in the windows of businesses on the neighbourhood's main thoroughfare, St-Jean Street, as well as in several residential houses. (Julia Caron)

The calendar's eye-catching design is featured prominently in various storefronts on the neighbourhood's main thoroughfare, St-Jean Street.

Breton enlisted the help of her artist friend Marie-France Tremblay, who also calls St-Jean-Baptiste home.

Creating conversations, piquing curiosity

Each day, workers or residents of the neighbourhood diligently peel back the paper doors to reveal the next day's new address.

The historic neighbourhood is known for its ornate wooden doors which help keep out the cold during Quebec's long winters. The small windows are the perfect place to display the story one day at a time. (Julia Caron)

Breton said one of the challenges was in the structuring of the Christmas story.

Little by little, we find out more about how the shy Frousette is pushed out of her comfort zone and makes friends with other children.

"I had to find a way ... to feel like, 'Okay, je veux lire la suite.' I want to know more."

The story was written by Anouk Breton, who was inspired by local settings. The main character is a shy young girl named Frousette who lives in the Tour Martello. (Julia Caron)

In many ways, the story itself isn't really the most important part of the project. What matters, Breton said, is the act of reading a story aloud outside, in the streets, with friends, family or strangers.

Breton recommends taking along a flashlight and a thermos filled with hot chocolate to truly get in the holiday spirit.

History of neighbourhood woven into calendar

Breton went walking around the historic Tour Martello and Côte Badelard to find inspiration for her story.

"I know that children sometimes they go tobogganing down that hill, and I've always loved the Martello tower; it's a bit mysterious."

"I know the history. There was once a family that lived there, so I imagined Frousette as a lonely shy girl."

The story of Noël dans St-Jean-Baptiste is inspired in part by the neighbourhood's historic Tour Martello. The main character, Frousette, lives in the tower. A family did live in the tower from 1892 to 1906. (Archives de Ville de Quebec)

While the story takes place during Christmas, Breton said she hopes the spirit has a lasting impact.

"It makes much more sense than buying stuff or giving a gift to someone. This is my gift to the neighbourhood actually."

She has asked all of the participating households to leave the story up in their doors and windows until Jan. 5, so people have enough time during the holidays to take it in.

Breton says the neighbourhood needs something like this, especially after 2017's charged year of social unrest.

"There's so much negativity out there lately. I think this world needs kindness. Quebec City needs a little bit of tenderness, and I hope that's what this brings to people."

"I want that spirit to live on. Not only at Christmas time, but year round."