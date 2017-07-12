A 41-year-old acrobat was taken to hospital in critical condition after falling during a circus show in Saint-Leonard Tuesday night.

The acrobat, performing as part of the Montreal Complètement Cirque festival, was at Wilfrid-Bastien Park when he fell from about six metres up, said Urgences-Santé operations chief Jean-François Coornaert.

He suffered a serious head injury and was unconscious when paramedics arrived at the scene.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the festival offered well wishes to the performer, adding it would keep the public informed of his condition.

In the comments, a number of spectators who witnessed the fall wished the performer a speedy recovery.

"I have a child who … is very worried. Thank you for giving us an update," wrote Naila Ghammam.