A lithium mining project in the Abitibi region is worrying citizens and elected officials because the open pit would be located less than 500 metres from an esker that supplies drinking water to several municipalities in the region.

The Authier Lithium Project is being run by Australian mining company Sayona Mining, and could begin as early as this year.

The project's proximity to the Saint-Mathieu-Berry esker in the town of La Motte, about 580 kilometres northwest of Montreal, is causing concern among some residents.

An esker is a long, winding geological formation through which drinking water flows.

"We can expect that there will be environmental impacts. It's an open pit," said Rodrigue Turgeon of the mining project.

Turgeon is from Amos, a town in the region where drinking water could be affected by the project. He's calling for citizens to mobilize against it.

"My concern is that we're already at a certain point in the process, and that the population isn't informed," Turgeon told Radio-Canada. "The work is about to start."

The mining company, which has already conducted two pre-feasibility studies in 2016 and 2017 and is completing another right now, said it wants to move forward soon.

"We are aiming to start construction in late 2018, beginning of 2019," said Jonathan Gagné, the Canadian representative for Sayona Mining.

He also said the company is working on ways to inform the nearby communities about the project.

Protecting eskers is crucial, expert says

For Vincent Cloutier, director of the groundwater research group at the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT), protecting the esker is crucial.

"The main reason is that [eskers] serve as a source of drinking water for many cities and municipalities [in the region]," he says.

"[Eskers] represent only four per cent of the territory, and they are very vulnerable places."

Gagné said the Authier project will have no impact on the esker. The water from the mining project would flow in the opposite direction of the esker, he said.

"Physically, it's impossible to contaminate this esker, due to many tests and conclusions from hydrogeology consultants," Gagné said.

The mayor of Amos, Sébastien d'Astous, who is also the head of the regional county municipality (RMC), said he will be monitoring the Authier Lithium Project closely. (Vince Desjardins/Radio-Canada)

Project avoids public hearing procedure

Mining projects that extract 2,000 tonnes of goods per day are subject to an environmental assessment and review by the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE), the province's environmental impact-assessment bureau.

During this process, a period of public information and consultation is planned, allowing citizens to request hearings to express their concerns.

But the Authier project plans to extract 1,900 tonnes per day, thus avoiding the regulations. The company will still need to apply for a certificate of authorization, and work with the Environment and Energy ministries.

Sayona Mining's representatives in Canada said the company is complying with regulations.

Gagné said the evaluation process involves high costs and long delays, adding that the environmental studies conducted will be made public.

Turgeon questions why elected officials aren't doing more to protect Abitibi's eskers, since several mechanisms were put in place when the Mining Act was rejigged in 2013.

The mayors of Amos and La Motte both said they will be following the project closely.

La Motte's mayor, Louis-Joseph Fecteau-Lefebvre, said that some of his town's citizens have expressed concern about the project.

The mayor of Amos, Sébastien d'Astous, is also the head of the Abitibi regional country municipality (RCM), and said no one from the RCM has received information about the project from the mining company.