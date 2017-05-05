Weather
Montréal
Light Rain
10°C
Québec
Light Rain
9°C
Longueuil
Light Rain
10°C
Mirabel
Light Rain
8°C
Sherbrooke
Light Rain
11°C
Latest Montreal News Headlines
- Quebec set to provide update on severe flooding
- Île Mercier residents could face 'imminent' forced evacuations, says Denis Coderre
- After 2 decades, Quebec cold case resolved with guilty plea
- A province under water: The week of flooding in Quebec
- The latest on Friday's flooding situation in Quebec
- 'Extremely challenging situation': Trudeau pledges full support for flooded regions
- St. Lawrence River could rise if N.Y. request to lower Lake Ontario is approved
- Rainfall warning issued as Quebec braces for more flooding
- Everything you need to know about flooding in and around Montreal
- Canadians adore Mexican avocados, but prices are taking off
Top News Headlines
- Wet weather walloping much of Ontario, Quebec and heading east
- Canada weighing multiple trade actions against U.S. over softwood lumber dispute
- Hubble image captures hundreds of galaxies 6 billion light-years away
- Parks Canada 'controlled' avalanche buries Icefields Parkway between Jasper and Lake Louise
- Rebranding the centre: Obama-backed Macron cast as populism slayer in French election
