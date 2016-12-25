They only met three years ago, but Margaret Owens already considers Lorraine Dean to be a sister.

''When we met she came to my house, and I think about three seconds into the visit we found we were compatible. It was love at first sight,'' Owens said, laughing.

Dean is a volunteer with the Sherbrooke chapter of Little Brothers, an organization that reaches out to isolated elderly people. It operates in regions across the province, including Montreal, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Thetford Mines and Rimouski.

Since Dean and Owens were first paired up, they see each other almost once a week.

"When you volunteer, you can't just go there for a year, you have to follow up. It's a commitment. And it's easy because you become attached,'' Dean said.

Friends when friends and family are away

Owens' brothers live in Vancouver and Montreal and can't travel much. She says being able to call Dean when she needs support is priceless.

''To know there is family — because that's what she is to me, family — that I can call when I need to ... it's like a chain that you can hold on to," Owens said.

Lorraine Dean and Margaret Owens met three years ago. They've seen each other at least once a week ever since. (Photo submitted by Les Petits Frères Sherbrooke)

Dean, 77, helps Owens, 78, do her shopping or get to doctors appointments, while also stopping by for coffee or lunch.

Owens also visits Dean's home in North Hatley, 20 kilometres south of Sherbrooke.

''I got to meet her family and know what Loreen was all about,'' said Owens.

Before volunteering with Little Brothers, Dean spent 15 years working in a palliative care ward.

''[My kids] say 'That's how mom is. If we don't need help she's going to help somebody else,''' Dean said.

Company on Christmas Day

A dinner is being held in Sherbrooke on Christmas Day for volunteers and the elders they're paired with.

The event will be a sure way to get rid of the holiday blues, said Owens.

''Everybody is busy talking, and singing," she added. "You couldn't possibly feel alone.''

Volunteers with Little Brother help deliver gifts and good cheer to elderly people in Sherbrooke. (Photo submitted by Les Petits Frères)

Both Owens and Dean have noticed at previous gatherings that fewer men than women show up.

While several men do volunteer, Dean said, fewer feel compelled to use the service for themselves.

"It's like they're afraid of getting help, afraid of being loved," she said.

But for those men who do use the service, a special bond often develops with the volunteer.

"The companionship between the two, it's quite different from the women," said Owens. "It's quite warm … almost like father and son. It's very interesting to watch.''