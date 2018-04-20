6 face charges in connection with alleged sexual assault in Sherbrooke

Six young men are facing charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor in Sherbrooke.

Two men, ages 18 and 20, were arrested Thursday night. They are expected to appear in court today.

Three young men appeared in court Wednesday, all charged with participating in the alleged sexual assault together.

One was also charged with making child pornography and distribution of juvenile pornography.

The sixth person will be arraigned at the end of the month.

Police aren't providing many details about the alleged crime due to the ages of the accused, who are between 15 and 20 years old, and the victim — but they believe there could be at least two other victims.

Last month, the Sherbrooke police service issued a statement warning parents about a series of parties taking place in the city.

The parties, mainly promoted on social media, were geared toward teenagers and organized by people who gave a "false sense of security." There were drugs and alcohol at some of the events.

According to Radio-Canada, the arrests are linked to those parties.

Sherbrooke police are working with the Sûreté du Québec on the file. Anyone with information they believe could be related to the investigation can call the SQ tip line at 1-800-659-4264.