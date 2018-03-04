Yves Bourque built his first ski set when he was 20-years-old which consisted of a seat with a single ski underneath.

He built it back then, in the mid-1980's, because there wasn't much ski equipment available for people like him who were born without legs.

"I've always loved winter and, for me, it was a way of making the most of it," said Bourque.

"At the time I could already see it was a sport where I could keep up with my friends."

Being able to keep up has always been important for the native of Bécancour, Que., a town located across the St.Lawrence River from Trois-Rivières.

"I have a pretty competitive spirit in me," Bourque said.

"To give you an idea, in 1988 … I built myself a skateboard to participate in the Montreal Marathon."

Back in 1988, Yves Bourque wanted to participate in the Montreal Marathon so he built himself a skateboard. (Submitted by Yves Bourque)

It's not the only time Bourque has found himself riding on a board.

"I used to snowboard … I loved it but it was a little hard on my back because I was sitting directly on the board," he said.

However, it's cross-country skiing — or para-nordic skiing — that's held Bourque's attention for the last 30 years or so.

A late bloomer

It wasn't until 2009, after decades of hitting the trails for fun, that Bourque saw an international para-nordic ski race near Quebec City.

"I saw there was a high-calibre, and people were installed on … two parallel skis," he said.

That's when his competitive spirit took hold and he decided he wanted to race as well.

That desire led him to build a new rig made with two cross-country skis instead of the one ski design he'd been using since he was in his twenties.

Yves Bourque participated in his first para-nordic ski competition back in 2009 on a ski set he built himself. (Submitted by Yves Bourque)

His newfound passion for racing led him to rake in medals in national championships. He then participated in his first World Cup event in 2011 and aimed for the Paralympics.

"I saw there was a possibility to participate at the Paralympics in Sochi so then I started training six days a week, 11 months out of the year."

The hard work paid off and Bourque made his way to Russia under the Canadian flag.

He raced in three categories — the men's sitting 1-kilometre sprint and the 10K and 15K sitting races. His best finish was in 20th position.

"I had a really bad injury to my right shoulder when I headed to Sochi," he said.

Even if he didn't win a medal, Bourque says making it to his first Paralympic games at 48-years-old was the experience of a lifetime.

Age is 'just a number'

Four years later, Bourque says he's now ready for his second Winter Paralympics, which take place in Pyeonchang from March 9 to 18.

He's in better shape than he was in Sochi and is familiar with the track since he took part in last year's World Championships in South Korea.

"The track isn't as difficult as it was in Sochi, [there] we had lots of hairpin turns," said Bourque.

It was during a competition in 2011 that Yves Bourque decided he would try and join Canada's para-nordic ski team in order to compete in the 2014 Sochi Paralympics. (Submitted by Yves Bourque)

At the age of 52 and being one of the oldest competitors taking part, Bourque admits the competition in Pyeongchang will be stiff with the younger athletes.

However, that's not stopping him from aiming for a medal in the 1K sprint and the 7.5K and 15K sitting races.

"I've always said as long as I'm in shape, I will continue," Bourque said. "[Age] is just a number."