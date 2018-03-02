The annual Nuit Blanche — a night filled with art, music and food that marks the end of the Montréal en Lumière festival — is just around the corner with a slew of more than 200 activities to choose from.

The festival, running Saturday into the wee hours of Sunday morning, attracts thousands of visitors. This year, families planning to stop by have a variety of free, kid-focused activities to enjoy.

Families should aim to head out early to avoid the rush of party-goers after dark and skip longer lineups at the outdoor Place des festivals site where the Québec Maple Ferris Wheel and Milk Family Fun Zone are set up.

Place des Festivals is the epicentre of Montreal's Nuit Blanche activities. (Andrea Stanford/CBC)

People can start taking free rides on the wheel at 2 p.m. and the unusually warm weather (high of six degrees!) means that little fingers won't be freezing to the bars.

For anyone wanting to stay out late, the metro will be running all night.

1. Get active at the Olympic Park

Climb, jump, run and swim through an inflatable aquatic obstacle course from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Olympic Park Sports Centre. Kids and families can take part in the Wibit event for a fee every Sunday, but on Nuit Blanche it's free of charge.

The Centre's website says the event is suitable for children six and older who know how to swim and that all guardians must wear a bathing suit and be in the water with the children.

There will also be free night skating at the Sun Life Financial esplanade starting at 5 p.m.

2. Lights, camera, action!

The Canadian Centre for Architecture has transformed its Shaughnessy House into a miniature television studio where budding urban planners can present their ideas about how to improve the city in front of the camera.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., kids aged between four and 12 can put their heads together in an effort to look at the city's traffic woes in a new way.

In addition, the Centre's exhibition halls will be open free of charge until 1 a.m.

3. Atchoum onstage

At the Énergir Stage, located on Ste. Catherine St. in front of the Musée d'art contemporain (MAC), childrens' entertainer and musician Atchoum takes the stage for a free concert at 3 p.m.

According to the event listing "Atchoum trades her balloons for a guitar and a rock vibe guaranteed to get fans of all ages tapping their feet."

Atchoum will be playing a free show for all ages at 3 p.m. in front of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. (Atchoum!/Facebook)

4. Get crafty

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is inviting people to flex their creative muscles and try their hand at recreating Napoleon's crown or add some strokes to a group mural. Admission to their ongoing exhibit, Napoleon: Art and Court Life in the Imperial Palace, will be half price.

Crown Making: 6 p.m. to midnight – free

Group Mural: 6 p.m. to midnight – free

Mosaic Workshop: 8 p.m. to midnight – free

The Montreal Fine Arts Museum is offering several free craft workshops. (MMFA)

5. Game on

Kids and adults alike can try their hand at large scale games like bowling and mini-put golfing set up at the corner of St.Denis and Émery streets.

There will also be a video game zone set up by EA Motive Studios that claims to offer a variety of games for varying ages and skill levels.

Large-scale games are being put on at the corner of Saint-Denis and Émery Streets as part of the Festival Montréal Joue. (montrealenlumiere.com)

Honourable Mentions

CBC/Radio-Canada's Olympic zone features a 44-foot-high (heated!) dome located on Jeanne-Mance above Ste. Catherine Street. Try out VR glasses and play games.

The athlete meet-and-greet will take place Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Another great event is the Redpath Museum's hourly flashlight tours. Bring your flashlight or use the built-in one on your phone for a spooky tour of dinosaur bones and artifacts in the dark from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Cost: Adults $4, seniors/students/children $2. Maximum $10 per family.

The tours go every hour and cost between $2 an $4. (montrealenlumiere.com)

And finally, there will be a number of choral performances at the Saint Joseph's Oratory — including the Laval youth choir, Allegro choir, Cantiamo Montréal and others. There will also be coffee or hot cocoa while supplies last.