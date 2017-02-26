A 46-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Centre and Island streets in Pointe-Saint-Charles.

According to Montreal police the collision happened just after 11:00 p.m. The man was rushed to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old woman, was also brought to hospital to be treated for shock.

Montreal police Const. Benoit Boisselle said, after an initial investigation, it does not look like speed or alcohol were factors. No charges have been filed against the driver.

He added that investigators do not believe the driver was at fault.