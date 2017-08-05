A 44-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and two counts of arson in connection with a fire July 9 at a Terrebonne seniors residence that killed a 94-year-old woman.

Alain Landais appeared in court Friday to be formally charged.

Alain Landais, 44, was arrested Thursday and is now charged with setting a fire at Terrebonne seniors home that killed 94-year-old Marcelle Magnan. (Sûreté du Québec)

Landais was arrested Thursday at his residence in Terrebonne, north of Montreal.

He will remain in detention until his bail hearing.

The fire he's accused of setting forced the evacuation of 43 residents of the Oasis seniors home on Saint-Louis Street. Trucks from three fire departments and 70 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze.

The residence was in the process of having sprinklers installed at the time.

Marcelle Magnan, 94, died after suffering burns when the roof collapsed on her as she was being escorted from the building.

Two others suffered serious injuries.