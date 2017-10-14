A four-year-old boy has died after a fire destroyed his family's home in Dunham in Quebec's Eastern Townships overnight, police have confirmed.

The Sûreté du Québec said the boy's body was pulled from a two-storey home on des Cajuns Street in Dunham around 4:30 a.m.

The boy's mother and her two-year-old son were also rushed to hospital after the fire broke out just after midnight on Saturday.

They were treated for smoke inhalation and are in stable condition.

The father was not at home when the fire broke out. He arrived moments later and has been treated for shock.

"The mother was asleep with her two young children when the fire detectors, the smoke detectors, went off," said SQ Sgt. Daniel Thibodeau.

"She did her best to get out by the door. She was able to get out with her youngest of two years old, however the four-year-old was lost in the smoke," Thibodeau said.

The fire completely destroyed the family's two-storey home. (Radio-Canada)

'Absolutely nothing to do'

Firefighters from Cowansville, Bedford, Sutton and other nearby municipalities were called in to help put out the blaze.

"Since we don't have an aqueduct system here in Dunham, we needed a water supply," said Patrick Cournoyer, manager of the Dunham fire department.

Cournoyer said "there was absolutely nothing to do" to save the home by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

Neighbour Marie-Josée Gélinas said her husband was on his way to bed when he saw smoke coming from the house.

"He told me to call 911. I called and a few minutes later, it was completely in flames," Gélinas said.

A mother was asleep with her two young children when a fire broke out around midnight on Saturday. (Radio-Canada)

Police investigating

"It's sad," Dunham Mayor Pierre Janecek said outside the home on Saturday morning.

"As mayor, I'm coming to see our residents to comfort them and to try to do everything we can do to help them."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Thibodeau said.

The SQ is investigating what happened.

The home, which is valued at about $250,000-$300,000, was destroyed.

The incident comes about a week after a mother and her one-year-old twin girls died in a fire in Quebec's Haute-Gaspésie region. The fire chief in Cap-Chat, Que., said the flames broke out in the kitchen.