Four people have become the first to admit responsibility and plead guilty to charges related to a wide-ranging corruption scheme in Mascouche, just north of Montreal.

Construction entrepreneur Normand Trudel, the former director general of the City of Mascouche, Luc Tremblay, and retired engineers Rosaire Fontaine and André de Maisonneuve pleaded guilty Friday in a Joliette courthouse to several charges, including fraud and conspiracy.

The four were part of a group of 17 people arrested by the province's anti-corrruption unit, UPAC, in 2012.

They admitted Friday to participating in a scheme in which lucrative municipal contracts were awarded in exchange for political funding to benefit the city's former mayor, Richard Marcotte.

Marcotte was still facing charges himself when he died of cancer last May.

Accurso to fight charges

Some others arrested in the case are still awaiting trial, including well-known construction entrepreneur Tony Accurso. The date for Accurso's trial is to be set when he's next back in court on Jan. 31.

Of the others arrested, three saw their charges dropped, one was acquitted in a previous trial, and one obtained a halt to proceedings based on an unreasonable delay.

Four others have opted to go to trial in May, although they are also trying to have their charges dropped due to unreasonable delays.