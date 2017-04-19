Four men have been charged with more than 64 crimes, including robbery, armed sexual assault, breaking and entering, use of a firearm and more.

Clayton Roach, 38, Vincent Parent-Lévesque, 23, Yossi Avadov, 23, and James Craigwell, 43, were arrested April 15, after days of police surveillance.

Police say the charges are in connection with 14 violent crimes committed since the beginning of March.

Three homes and two vehicles were searched, and police seized firearms, baseball bats, hoods, cayenne pepper, cell phones and cash.

Police allege the men are responsible for crimes in the Montreal boroughs of Lachine, LaSalle, Verdun and the Southwest, as well as the cities of Laval, Sainte-Thérèse, Terrebonne, Saint-Adèle and Saint-Sauveur.

The four remain in police custody.