Four men are facing several drug-related charges following their arrests during police raids over the weekend in the greater Montreal area and the Lanaudière region.

Early Saturday morning, Montreal police, with the help of the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency, raided four homes, which were in the cities of Montreal, Terrebonne, Mirabel and Blainville.

The also raided a warehouse in Mirabel and a clandestine laboratory in Chertsey, 80 kilometres north of Montreal.

The four suspects appeared in court Saturday, charged with: production of substances, possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The four men facing drug-related charges are, from top-left going clockwise: Marcello Paolucci, Lucio Augello, Lorenzo De Rosa and Rudolph Jean. (SPVM)

The accused are:

Lorenzo De Rosa, 46.

Marcello Paolucci, 37.

Rudolph Jean, 45.

Lucio Augello, 45.

"The criminal network targeted played a key role in drug trafficking in the greater metropolitan area," Montreal police said in a statement.

They said the network is linked to the Mafia and criminal biker gangs.

Drugs, equipment seized

During the raids, police also seized drugs, including seven kilograms of methamphetamine, large quantities of anabolic products and 25 kilograms of phenyl-2-propanone, or P2P, a chemical used in the production of amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Several pieces of equipment were also seized when police raided the clandestine laboratory. Police say they found three tablet presses, which can each produce 105,000 pills per hour.

Montreal police say cracking down on synthetic drugs remains a priority. They said substances made in makeshift labs are very dangerous.