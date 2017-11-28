Anne-Marie Jourdain's family has been searching for her since she disappeared in 1957.

Her brother, Edmund Jourdain, was the first person to speak Tuesday on the second day of hearings of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The hearings are taking place in Mani-Utenam, Que., more than 900 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

"I was asked to come here to speak. It's about time I explain what happened to my sister," Jourdain told commissioners. His sister disappeared not far from Lac-St-Anne, north of Port-Cartier, Que.

Families and survivors from several Indigenous communities across Quebec have travelled to the small Innu community of Uashat mak Mani-Utenam for the hearings, which continue until Friday.

Every day of testimony begins with a sunrise ceremony outside the community centre, followed by prayers for the victims, the survivors and their families. (Julia Page/CBC)

Initially, the hearings in Mani-Utenam were slated to be the only Quebec stop for the national inquiry. But on Monday commissioners announced another set of hearings will be held in Montreal, though a date has not yet been set.