A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in downtown Montreal on Saturday night.

Montreal police Const. Benoit Boisselle said a 911 call came in around 8:10 p.m. and reported a man may have been stabbed during an armed assault near the intersection of Berri Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Police searched the area for the victim but found he had already been taken to a hospital.

"He is in critical condition right now and we fear for his life," said Boisselle, adding he had major injuries to his upper body caused by a sharp weapon.

At the moment, police do not have a suspect.

A perimeter has been set up at the intersection and police investigators have begun looking over the crime scene. They will be speaking with witnesses.