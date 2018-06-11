25-tonne concrete slab falls off truck, blocks lanes on Highway 10

A slab of concrete weighing 25 tonnes fell off an 18-wheeler truck and onto Highway 10 heading toward Montreal Monday morning, blocking two of three lanes.

Transports Québec says it happened near exit 9, for the Bell Sports Complex and the CN train line. Crews are on site to remove the piece of concrete.

Transports Québec and Quebec provincial police are looking into how the cargo became untied from the truck carrying it.

It is unclear whether the slab was to be used in the construction of the new Champlain Bridge. The work site for the new bridge is not far from where the incident occurred.

There is a significant amount of traffic on the highway and the Champlain Bridge as a result.