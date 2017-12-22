Christmas and New Year's Day both fall on a Monday and will disturb regular operating hours for businesses and services around Montreal. 

Shopping and eating

  • Malls are typically closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
  • SAQ outlets are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. They open at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. 
  • Jean-Talon and Atwater public markets are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2. 
  • Banks in Quebec are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.
  • A lot of restaurants are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. It's best to call ahead.

Activities

  • Movie theatres are open throughout the holiday season.
  • St. Joseph's Oratory and Notre-Dame Basilica are open.
  • The national library and archives is closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.
  • Arena and pool schedules vary by borough. 
  • Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard is closed from Dec. 24 to 26. Then again from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.
  • The Pointe-à-Callière Archeological Museum is closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
  • The Space for Life centres are closed Dec. 24, 25. They are open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Government

  • Most Montreal offices are closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2. Call 311 to confirm specific borough offices.
  • Federal offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.
  • Canada Post offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.
  • Montreal Municipal Court is closed from Dec. 22 until Jan. 2.
  • Ecocentres are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

Transportation

  • STM buses are on a special schedule Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2. 
  • The Metro is open all night on New Year's Eve. Consult schedules here.
  • Commuter trains are operating on a special schedule Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2. The fares are also being waived for certain days. Visit the RTM website for train scheduling details.

Parking

  • Parking meters are running on normal schedules. 
  • Parking restrictions are also still in effect.

Garbage

  • Garbage, recycling and large item pickups vary according to borough schedules. Check specific boroughs here.
  • Christmas tree collection in Montreal takes place in January. People are asked to put them on the curb before 7 a.m. on the tree collection days, or bring them to an Ecocentre.