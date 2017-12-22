Christmas and New Year's Day both fall on a Monday and will disturb regular operating hours for businesses and services around Montreal.
Shopping and eating
- Malls are typically closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
- SAQ outlets are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. They open at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
- Jean-Talon and Atwater public markets are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.
- Banks in Quebec are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.
- A lot of restaurants are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. It's best to call ahead.
Activities
- Movie theatres are open throughout the holiday season.
- St. Joseph's Oratory and Notre-Dame Basilica are open.
- The national library and archives is closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.
- Arena and pool schedules vary by borough.
- Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard is closed from Dec. 24 to 26. Then again from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.
- The Pointe-à-Callière Archeological Museum is closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
- The Space for Life centres are closed Dec. 24, 25. They are open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Government
- Most Montreal offices are closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2. Call 311 to confirm specific borough offices.
- Federal offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.
- Canada Post offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.
- Montreal Municipal Court is closed from Dec. 22 until Jan. 2.
- Ecocentres are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.
Transportation
- STM buses are on a special schedule Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.
- The Metro is open all night on New Year's Eve. Consult schedules here.
- Commuter trains are operating on a special schedule Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2. The fares are also being waived for certain days. Visit the RTM website for train scheduling details.
Parking
- Parking meters are running on normal schedules.
- Parking restrictions are also still in effect.
Garbage
- Garbage, recycling and large item pickups vary according to borough schedules. Check specific boroughs here.
- Christmas tree collection in Montreal takes place in January. People are asked to put them on the curb before 7 a.m. on the tree collection days, or bring them to an Ecocentre.