Christmas and New Year's Day both fall on a Monday and will disturb regular operating hours for businesses and services around Montreal.

Shopping and eating

Malls are typically closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

SAQ outlets are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. They open at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Jean-Talon and Atwater public markets are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.

Banks in Quebec are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.

A lot of restaurants are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. It's best to call ahead.

Activities

Movie theatres are open throughout the holiday season.

St. Joseph's Oratory and Notre-Dame Basilica are open.

The national library and archives is closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

Arena and pool schedules vary by borough.

Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard is closed from Dec. 24 to 26. Then again from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

The Pointe-à-Callière Archeological Museum is closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

The Space for Life centres are closed Dec. 24, 25. They are open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Government

Most Montreal offices are closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2. Call 311 to confirm specific borough offices.

Federal offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Canada Post offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Montreal Municipal Court is closed from Dec. 22 until Jan. 2.

Ecocentres are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

Transportation

STM buses are on a special schedule Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.

The Metro is open all night on New Year's Eve. Consult schedules here.

Commuter trains are operating on a special schedule Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2. The fares are also being waived for certain days. Visit the RTM website for train scheduling details.

Parking

Parking meters are running on normal schedules.

Parking restrictions are also still in effect.

Garbage