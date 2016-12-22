Be careful when planning errands over the holidays this year as Christmas and New Year's Day fall on the weekend, so some businesses are shifting the days they will shut down.

Shopping and activities

Malls are typically closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

SAQ outlets are closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. They open late Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Jean-Talon and Atwater public markets are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.

Banks in Quebec are closed on Dec. 26, 27 and Jan. 2, 3.

A lot of restaurants are closed on Christmas and New Years Day. For people who want to go out, there's always Chinatown and hotel restaurants.

Movie theatres are open throughout the holiday season.

St. Joseph's Oratory and Notre-Dame Basilica are open.

Government

Most Montreal offices are closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. Call 311 to confirm specific borough offices.

Federal offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Provincial offices are closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Jan. 1, 2.

Canada Post offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Montreal Municipal Court is closed from Dec. 23 until Jan. 3.

Ecocentres are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

Transportation

STM: Bus lines will operate on a modified holiday schedule. Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 are on Sunday schedules. Consult schedules here.

Commuter trains are operating on a regular schedule, except Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2 which will be Sunday schedules. Call (514) 287-TRAM (8726) or visit the AMT website for train scheduling details

Parking

Parking meters are running on normal schedules.

Garbage