Since the beginning of 2017, there have been 20 fatal collisions on the Island of Montreal — and police are working to ensure the number doesn't increase.

This Thanksgiving weekend will mark Operation Impact, an annual nationwide initiative to crack down on unsafe driving habits and encourage safe ones.

Officers from the Montreal police's road safety division will be conducting roadside checks and increase general supervision of drivers, pedestrians and cyclists from Friday until Monday.

"The Impact Operation puts into place multiple sporadic operations on SPVM territory," said Benoit Boisselle, spokesperson for Montreal police.

Nationwide initiative

As part of a Canada-wide operation, police are warning drivers to refrain from risky behaviours like driving under the influence, "aggressive" driving behaviour, using cell phones while driving, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The operation started on Friday, and already five arrests have been made in Longueuil. At the corner of Jacques-Cartier Boulevard and St-Roch Street, three drivers were arrested for drunk driving and two for being under the influence of drugs.

A total of 800 motorists crossed the intersection.

But in Verdun, of the 200 vehicles intercepted, none were arrested.

There was a total of nine arrests for impaired driving involving alcohol or drugs on the Island of Montreal on Friday night.