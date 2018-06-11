2 taken to hospital after crash involving Montreal police 'heritage' vehicle

A Montreal police officer, and a man in his forties, were taken to hospital Monday morning after a police cruiser painted in retro colours slammed into another vehicle.

According to police, the officer was chasing a vehicle that had gone through a red light on Sherbrooke Street when the cruiser struck another vehicle at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Cartier streets.

"For some reason, the officer didn't see the vehicle," said Montreal police spokesperson André Durocher. The officer's lights and sirens were on.

He said the injuries are not life-threatening, and that both of those involved were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The police vehicle involved was painted blue as one of the four vehicles that make up the force's "heritage fleet." (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Durocher said Quebec's police watchdog won't investigate the incident because it did not involve a direct intervention between the officer and the citizen.

Special anniversary cruiser seriously damaged

These "contemporary patrol vehicles" were designed to celebrate the SPVM's 175th anniversary this year.

They are modelled after old police vehicle designs from 1931 to 1972.

According to a Montreal police news release, the cars were intended to be used during events.

"The heritage fleet project was set up to honour the police officers who have patrolled the streets of the city throughout history," the release stated.