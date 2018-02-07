Montreal police have taken two male suspects into custody after a man was shot during a home invasion in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district, Tuesday night.

Police were called to an apartment near the intersection of Ste-Catherine Street and William-David Avenue at 9:30 p.m.

The man who called 911 said that two men had forced their way into his apartment.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said that the suspects shot the victim in the lower body, before fleeing the scene.

Police were able to locate the suspects later that night after they were seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

The 45-year-old victim told police he did not know the suspects. He is expected to recover.