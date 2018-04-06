2 pedestrians hit by car while crossing Sherbrooke St. in the Plateau

Montreal police say bad weather and poor visibility could be to blame for a collision that occurred Friday evening in the Plateau–Mont-Royal borough.

Light snow was falling at the time of the incident, which happened at around 8:40 p.m. at the corner of Sherbrooke and St-Hubert streets.

Police say, according to witnesses, the driver was headed south on St-Hubert Street before making a right turn to go west onto Sherbrooke Street.

The pedestrians, a man and a woman in their 20s, were crossing southbound on Sherbrooke Street when they were hit.

The man, 25, suffered serious lower body injuries. Police say he was transported to hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The woman, 24, suffered minor injuries to her lower body.

The driver is a 20-year-old man.