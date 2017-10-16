Three of the five teenagers arrested in connection with the beating of a 15-year-old boy in a Rivière-des-Prairies park last week have been released on strict conditions.

Two of the teens who were released pleaded guilty to conspiracy and assault causing bodily harm. They will be back in court on Dec. 11 for sentencing arguments.

The third teen to be released pleaded not guilty.

The boys can't go anywhere near the victim's school or refer to him on social media. The ones who pleaded guilty also have to remain with their parents and guardian 24 hours a day.

The two other teens pleaded not guilty but no decision was reached on their release. They will be back in court Wednesday.

The five — three aged 15 and two aged 16 — were arrested last week in connection with the attack on the Grade 9 student, which was witnessed by about 20 other students and captured on video.

The boy wasn't seriously injured and returned to school two days later, but the prosecution says the beating met the test for a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

The teens were charged with one count each of assault causing bodily harm and conspiracy to commit assault causing bodily harm.

New details of attack emerge

The Crown prosecutor provided new information on the chain of events during the bail hearings on Monday.

She said the victim arranged to meet with one of the assailants in the park to confront him over another incident involving his friend. Shortly after they met, the boy was jumped by a group of teens.

The attack lasted about 30 seconds, the court heard.

The video contains graphic content.