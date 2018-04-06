Skip to Main Content
2 men rushed to hospital in critical condition after Ville-Marie shooting

Two men in their 40s were rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Friday evening.

Police arrived on Bercy Street. to find 2 men lying on ground with gunshot wounds

Montreal police are looking for at least one suspect after a double shooting on Bercy Street. (CBC)

Montreal police said people called 911 at around 6 p.m. reporting gunfire.

When officers arrived on Bercy Street near Ontario Street, they found two men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. They also found shell casings on the ground.

Police say the suspect got away in a vehicle.

By late Friday evening, the condition of one of the victims had improved to stable condition.

The investigation continues.

