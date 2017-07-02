Two men are in hospital after they were stabbed during an early-morning fight on Sunday morning in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood.

The altercation began in a building on Mont-Royal Avenue near the corner of Berri Street. The fight spilled into the street, and that's where the two men were stabbed.

A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital and police say he sustained life-threatening injuries.

"His situation is critical," said SPVM spokeswoman Andrée-Anne Picard.

A second man, 32, was also injured but is said to be in stable condition. Picard said he's going to meet with investigators.

Police say they're searching for more than one suspect.